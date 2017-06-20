Norwalk News: Commercial Burglary

Norwalk Detectives are investigating a commercial burglary at Rowayton Pizza on Rowayton Avenue that occurred during the overnight hours on June 10, 2017.

The suspect broke out the front window with rocks and then entered the business. Once inside the suspect took the cash register before fleeing in a small sedan, possibly a Toyota. The suspect appears to be a Caucasian male. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Bell at 203-854-3183 or jbell@norwalkct.org. Anonymous tips can be left at any of the below contacts.

Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)