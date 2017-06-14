Shelton News: Retired K-9 Passes Away

#Shelton CT–On Tuesday, June 13 th , Shelton Police retired K-9 Jager passed away. K-9 Jager came to the department in 2008 partially through a donation from People’s United Bank. K-9 Jager was paired with his partner Detective Christopher Nugent. K-9 Jager was an asset to the department and assisted several local, state, and federal agencies during his career.

K-9 Jager was an effective tool for law enforcement during major investigations in Shelton and other jurisdictions. K-9 Jager and his handler proved to be an effective team by combining Nugent’s law enforcement awareness and K-9 Jager’s willingness to work. K9 Jager assisted in approximately 75 successful tracks and apprehended as many as 15 dangerous suspects.

Detective Nugent and K-9 Jager were also active in the community. The pair was known to visit area schools and attend community functions and programs. K-9 Jager retired in 2014 and continued to live with Detective Nugent.