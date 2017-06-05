#STRATFORD, CT – Stratford EMS recognizes it volunteers during National EMS Week.

In their ongoing efforts to recognize, support and sustain the volunteer program at Stratford EMS, the SEMS Administration has applied for and been approved as a “Certifying Organization” for the Presidential Volunteer Service Award Program last year.

The President’s Volunteer Service Award (PVSA) is the premier national volunteer awards program, encouraging citizens to live a life of service through presidential gratitude and national recognition.

The program has 4 different award levels including the most distinguished – “Lifetime Achievement Award”. The awards are determined by the PVSA program based on volunteer hours measured cumulatively over a 12 month period or lifetime achievement.

In 2016, SEMS volunteers gave over 17000 hours to the Town and SEMS. This equates to almost $325,000.00 savings to SEMS. Michael Loiz, Director of EMS said, “We have one of the strongest volunteer programs in the State. Our volunteers continue to provide a tremendous and valuable service to SEMS and the community. We are very proud of our volunteers”

May 21-27 is National EMS Week. In recognition of this special time set aside for EMS and on behalf of Stratford EMS Administration, The Director of Public Safety, The Mayor and the Town of Stratford, SEMS held it’s second annual Volunteer Recognition Ceremony at Town Hall in Council Chambers on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 1800.

For more information on the PVSA: http://www. presidentialserviceawards.gov/ For more information regarding Stratford EMS: http://www.stratfordems.org

The volunteers recognized are:

Lifetime Achievement Award (4000+ hours over their lifetime at SEMS)

EMT, Christopher Fresilli

Gold Award (500 + hours in 2015)

EMT, Ralph Arnon, EMT, Lauren Botsford, EMT, Supervisor, Scott Burton, EMT, Indumathi Dhakshinamurthy, EMT, Christine Eberts, EMT, Alyssa Ingmanson, EMR, Dave Ingmanson

Paramedic, Steven Kennedy, Paramedic, Alex Lenches, EMT, John Toomey, EMT, Mary Wheeling, EMT, Supervisor, Matthew White

Silver Award (250-499 Hours in 2015)

EMT, Jessica Archick, EMT, Kevin Callahan, Paramedic / Supervisor, Sean Campbell, EMT, Angela Capinera, EMR, Tom Hallas, EMT, Supervisor, Barry Kelly, EMT, Alex Kowinko, EMT, Supervisor, Chris Mancini

EMT, Helen “Bunnie” McQuiton, CEVO, Patrick Okeefe, EMT, Victoria Outhouse, EMT, Jeff Shaw, EMR, Alex Shein, EMT, Ruth Smith, EMT, William Villa

Bronze Award (100-249 hours in 2015)

EMT, Alan Comer, EMT, Anthony Constantini, EMT, Aaron Czarnecki, EMT, Oreibis Flores, EMT, Loraine Gloerson, EMT, Caralynn Hackley, EMR, Ryan Kardamis, EMT, Jordan Levine, EMT, Todd Lutheran

EMT, Karen Marino, EMR, Richard Marino, EMR, Rosanna Mazzella, EMT, Laurie Meyers, EMT, Amanda Mucherino, EMR, Robert Parker, EMT, Daniel Perillo, EMT, Michael Santiana, EMT, Paulina Smaga

EMT, Carol Stosse, Paramedic, Jacob Telep, EMT, Jasmine Torres