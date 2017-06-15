Stratford News: Armed Standoff

6:20am–#Stratford CT–Bryce Laister age 25 was arrested in Stratford today after a brief armed standoff with police. Laister started the standoff when officers from Shelton and other local agencies attempted to arrest him at 76 Pleasant View Avenue. The incident started at approximately 0620 a.m. and lasted approximately two hours. Laister was charged with the below crimes for his involvement and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Court on 06-27- 2017.

53a-181 Breach of Peace 53a-167a Interfering with Police 53a-61aa Threatening in the 1st Degree

53a-217 Criminal Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon 29-35 Having a Pistol without a Permit

Laister was turned over to Shelton officers after booking.