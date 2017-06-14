Stratford News: Body Recovered From River

UPDATE from Police: The man recovered this evening from the Housatonic River has been positively identified as Tavares Harris. Harris went missing on June 6th after he crashed his car into the Devon Bridge shortly after midnight and then jumped from the bridge prompting a search and recovery effort that lasted several days and involving numerous surrounding agencies.

4:14pm–Stratford CT– A kayaker called police to say he found a body floating in the Housatonic River. Police and fire marine units recovered the man near the Devon Bridge. The medical examiner was also called to the scene. The man has not been identified at this time.

Around midnight on June 7 police, fire and Coast Guard were called to look for a man that crashed his car on the Devon (Washington) Bridge. The bridge tender said he saw the man jump in to the river. An exhaustive search that night and the next day turned up nothing. Again, the man recovered today has not been identified.