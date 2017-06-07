Stratford News: Search Continues For Person Who Jumped From Devon Bridge

#Stratford CT–On 06-07- 2017 at approximately six minutes after midnight Tavares Harris age 26 of Florida crashed his SUV into the protective railing on the Devon Bridge. Harris then exited his vehicle and jumped from the bridge. Officers and Firefighters from several towns initiated a search for Harris. The search included marine units, aviation units as well as K-9 civilian volunteers and police and fire dive team. The Housatonic River was searched throughout the day and night but Harris could not be located. The investigation continues.

