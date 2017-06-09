Trumbull News: School Bus “Incident”

#Trumbull CT–On June 9th at 3:00 p.m. the Trumbull Police Department was contacted by the local school bus company reporting a bus driver had indicated that they needed assistance due to an incident on their bus with students on board. Trumbull Police responded and met the bus at the intersection of White Plains Road and Reservoir Avenue. Police learned that the driver believed there may have been an explosive on the bus. Police safely evacuated all the students and occupants from the bus, halted traffic and cordoned off the area as a precaution. The bus was then searched by a Connecticut State Police K-9 trained in explosives detection and no explosive or other hazardous items were found. There is an ongoing investigation by police but we would like to reassure parents of students and the public that this was an isolated incident and there was no danger. The roadways in the area have been re-opened to traffic.

