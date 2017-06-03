Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Westport Fire Department Promotes Thirteen

#Westport CT– Westport Fire Chief Robert Yost said that due to a number of retirements within the fire department in Westport that thirteen firefighters have been promoted within their ranks.  In a ceremony Friday at the Town Hall Auditorium at  110 Myrtle Avenue, Westport. First Selectman Jim Marpe  swore in the firefighters in front family, friends and colleague.  Family members pinned the badges on those promoted.  A reception at the South Norwalk Boat Club followed.   Promoted were:

Fire Marshal-Nathaniel Gibbons

Assistant Chief- Matthew Cohen, Jeffrey Gootman, Brett Kirby

Fire Inspector- Richard Calabria

Lieutenant- Todd Denke, Joseph Arnson, Nicholas Marsan, Brendan McHugh, Kevin Dumas, Michael Grasso, Daniel Mascolo and Tobias Ostapchuk

 

