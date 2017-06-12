Westport News: Larceny/Forgery Charges

On 06/13/16, the victim of this incident came to Police Headquarters to file a Larceny complaint. The victim reported that he received a notice from his landscaper regarding an overdue payment. The victim reported that in February of 2016 he placed a check to his landscaper in his own mailbox to be mailed along with two other payments. The victim reported that he placed the flag on his mailbox in the upright position to notify his mailman of the mail. Officers determined that the check to the victim’s landscaper was stolen out of the mailbox, then was altered and cashed via a Green Dot account. The check was altered and made out to a Tiffany Falcone and the invoice number had been removed. Westport Detective Sharon Russo executed a search warrant for information on Tiffany Falcone’s Green Dot Bank account. The transaction history showed a transaction on 02/10/2016 in the amount of $1,949.93, which is the exact amount of the altered check in this case. The date of the transaction matches the time frame of this crime. An arrest warrant was submitted to Norwalk Court for the arrest of Falcone. On 06/03/17, Westport

Officers responded to the Branford Police Department and took custody of Falcone. She was transported to Westport Police Headquarters where she was processed for the above listed charges. She was held on a $10,000.00 bond and has a court date in Norwalk on 06/13/17.