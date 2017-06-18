Westport News: Out Of Town Man Arrested In Local Shoplifting

On 2/05/17 at approximately 4:00pm, Westport Officers were dispatched to Walgreens, 880 Post Road East, in regards to a shoplifting. Officers spoke with the store manager who stated that a male loaded up a Walgreens carry basket with containers of baby formula, then walked past the registers and out of the store without paying. The suspect then exited the parking lot in a gray Mini Cooper. The shoplifter was the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle. The total amount of loss from the shoplifting is $573.80.

In March of 2017, Westport Detectives learned of an arrest made by the Fairfield Police Department on February 7 th , 2017 where a white male placed six Red Bull 4 packs in a CVS hand basket and exited the store without paying. The male fled the area driving a gray Mini Cooper where the registration was captured. The vehicle was registered to a Troy S. Amarante of Wallingford CT. Fairfield Detectives supplied Westport Detectives with a photograph of Amarante. Amarante was positively identified as the suspect from the Westport Walgreens larceny. A warrant was submitted to Norwalk Court by Detective George Taylor for the arrest of Troy Amarante. On June 13, 2017, Westport Officers responded to the Branford Police Department to pick up Amarante who they had in their custody. He was transported to the Westport Police Department and processed for the Larceny 6 th degree charge. Amarante was held on a $25,000 surety bond, and has a court date at Norwalk Superior Court on June 21, 2017.