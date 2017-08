How about some likes for the unsung heroes at AMR? On Sunday morning just after 3am their personnel were dispatched to the Stratford Avenue Bridge for a woman in her early 20’s ready to jump off the bridge in an attempt to end her life. AMR was first on the scene was able to keep the woman from jumping until police arrived. Police were able to detain the woman and she was transported by the same personnel to Bridgeport Hospital. Way to go AMR and Bridgeport Police!