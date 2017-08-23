AMR Promotes 3

Three American Medical Response Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) recently passed their National Registry exams to become CT Licensed Paramedics. They were able to sit for the exams after a grueling year and a half of studies, practicals, and clinical learning in the hospitals and on the ambulances with experienced Paramedics.

(Pictured left to right) Mausim Vahora, Lisa Deeds, and Joe Rotunda all with AMR Fairfield County Operations, were promoted to Full Time Paramedics. We are all extremely proud of them for their dedication to AMR’s mission, “To make a difference by caring for those in need.” Well done!