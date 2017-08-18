Bridgeport Fire Receives Donated Safety Car

#Bridgeport CT–Mayor Ganim joined Bridgeport Fire Chief Richard Thode to unveil a new fire safety truck on Thursday. The truck was donated by actor Denis Leary’s The Leary Firefighters Foundation. The Fire Safety Truck will be operated by Bridgeport’s round-the-clock Fire Safety Officer who is responsible for the safety of first responders. The fire safety unit was formed in 2011 after the loss of Lt. Steven Velasquez and FF Michel Baik the year before. The dedicated officers assigned to this unit are responsible for training firefighters on their shift and responding citywide to all box alarms serving as the Incident Safety Officer. The truck also carries rehab equipment. This company is near and dear to my heart as I had the honor to serve as its Captain for 9 months prior to Department restructuring. Currently, four Lieutenants operate in Safety, one on each shift.