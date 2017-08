UPDATE: Av Harris just confirmed the man has died.

10:58am–#Bridgeport CT– Witness told me they heard an exchange of gunfire on 6th Street around 11am and saw a white car speed away. The witnesses said the gunfire found an innocent man working on his car in his driveway striking him in the head near/in his eye. Police spokesperson Av Harris said the man “is not in good condition but at this point, this is not yet a homicide” Chief AJ Perez can be seen in this photo arriving on the scene.