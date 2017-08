11:40pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police received a couple calls on shots fired near the movie theaters at Fairfield Avenue and Alfred Street, possibly inside a white car. Police arrive but cannot locate the car nor a crime scene. A short time later police received a call from St. Vincent’s that a person was shot. This allegedly happened between a boyfriend-girlfriend, and it sounds like the boyfriend is the one shot. Detectives are investigating.

