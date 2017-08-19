Fairfield News: 2 Fishermen Drown – 4 Rescued

7:30am–#Fairfield CT– Around 7:30am Fairfield Emergency Communication Center received a call for 6 fishermen stranded on Penfield Reef. Assistant Fire Chief Roger Caisse said that when first responders arrived on the scene, three individuals made their way back to safety, one person was rescued and two were submerged under the water. Police Chief Gary MacNamara said the individuals were walking towards the lighthouse on the reef when high tide came in and overwhelmed the fishermen. The chief said the men were closer to the lighthouse then they were to the shore. Resources from surrounding areas provided dive teams and other resources in the attempted recovery. At 3:22pm police radio reports said one victim was recovered and the second victim was recovered a few minutes later.