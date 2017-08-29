Fairfield News: Child Found Wandering

10:07am–#Fairfield CT– A four-year-old girl was found wandering on Villa Avenue this morning. Lieutenant Robert Kalamaras said the girl lived in the area. Her 19-year-old sister was providing care was sleeping. He said the four-year-old dressed herself, then managed to unlock the deadbolt and wander outside. A man found the girl but he was late for work so he turned her over to a mail carrier in front of 585 Villa Avenue. The mail carrier called police and the police were able to piece together who the girl was and where she lived. Kalamaras said it was accidental and no charges are pending.