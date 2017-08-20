Unless you have been avoiding social media and the news, there will be a solar eclipse tomorrow across the nation. Our area will only get less than a 70% view of it. I received an email from Congressman Himes that he will be observing it at the Westport Astronomical Society.

I can go either way on this so I’d like to hear what you have to say about it. You know we are going to get lots of Facebook Live and reports from all the other media in places that will be getting 100% view of it. Should I go and do a Facebook Live report or is my time better served monitoring the radios?