Stratford News: KIDS DAY” AT THE STRATFORD FARMERS MARKET IS BACK!

STRATFORD, CT—The Town of Stratford will be hosting its second annual “Kids Day” at the Stratford Farmers Market on Monday, August 28th from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Paradise Green in Stratford, CT.

This fun-filled back-to-school event provides a variety of healthy activities perfect for the whole family. This event will feature healthy cooking demonstrations from Cooking Matters, gardening and nature activities, a chance to moon bounce, yoga, ukulele lessons, health information, music from Music Together, touch-a-truck with the Stratford Fire Department, story-time with the Stratford Library, giveaways, and much more!

Kid’s Day at the Stratford Farmers Market is part of a larger initiative to increase access to healthy, locally grown foods as a partner with Get Healthy CT Coalition. Get Healthy CT (GHCT), a coalition of businesses and community organizations, including Bridgeport Hospital, St. Vincent’s Medical Center, local health departments and social service agencies, collaborates to prevent and reduce obesity in the greater Bridgeport and New Haven regions.

The event is free of charge. Call the Stratford Health Department at (203) 385-4090 or visit the Stratford Health Department’s Facebook page for Kid’s Day updates, the schedule of events, and possible weather-related cancellations at www.facebook.com/StratfordHealthDepartmentCT/.

This press release is made possible by: