Stratford News: Man Charged With Manslaughter After Shooting

Michael “Buddha” Catchings age 21 of Stratford was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Raenetta Catchings on 08-13- 2017. A second victim was also shot but survived his injuries. The arrest comes after an intense investigation by the Stratford Police Department. Michael Catchings if the uncle of the deceased victim Reanetta. He turned himself into Officers as a result of a warrant for the incident.

Michael Catchings is charged with the following:

Manslaughter In The 1 st Degree With A Firearm

Criminal Use Of A Firearm

Criminal Possession Of A Firearm

Unlawful Discharge Of A Firearm

Carrying A Firearm Without A Permit

Reckless Endangerment 1 st Degree

Breach Of The Peace 2 nd Degree

Criminal Attempt Murder

Assault in the 1st Degree

Threatening in the 1st Degree

He is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Court on 08-29- 2017. He has a court set bond of $500,000.

“I’d like to thank the Stratford Police Department for their diligence in their investigation and in making a timely arrest in this case,” said Stratford Mayor John Harkins. “This event was a tragedy on many levels, and it is my hope that those responsible will be brought to justice and the families of the victims can get some closure.”

(Stratford Police Press Release)