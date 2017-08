2:02pm–#Stratford CT– Stratford emergeny communications was flooded with 911 calls for shots fired in the Kenyon/Marina/Carrol/Albright area. Police are going door to door trying to get more info and checking the area. They believe the area is confined to the Meadowbrook/Albright area. So far no one or anything report hit.

