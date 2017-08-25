Westport Citizen Police Academny

#Westport CT–The Westport Police Department is proud to announce that we will be offering a Citizens’ Police Academy starting on September 29th. Participants will gain a better understanding of the role of the police department in the community. The academy can accommodate up to twenty-four community members who will participate in classes designed to take them through the various aspects of law enforcement. They will learn about the different divisions and specialized units of the department as well as how the department operates. Participants will observe demonstrations and get hands on experience with some of the equipment we use every day. Academy instructors consist of highly trained and experienced Westport Police Officers. In addition to the classes, participants will have the opportunity to experience a “ride-a- long” with an officer from the patrol division. They will also receive CPR/AED certification.



The program begins on September 29 th . Class participants will meet Friday evenings from 7:00pm- 9:30 pm for five weeks and on Tuesdays for the remaining four weeks of the program. This class provides participants and officers an opportunity to get to know each other and discuss issues that affect our community. The academy is open to Westport residents age 21 and older. To inquire about participating in the academy and/or to receive an application, please contact Westport Police Detective Commander Lieutenant Jillian Cabana at (203) 341-6009. Applications can also be picked up at police headquarters and are due by September 12th.

