Westport News: Back To School Tips

(Westport, CT) – With the Westport Public Schools beginning on August 31 st , 2017 the Westport Police Department will be out in force targeting traffic violators in school zones with a “Back to School” enforcement and education campaign. Westport Officers will be targeting drivers who are using cell phones and speeding in school zones, near bus stops and those that disregard school bus signals in town.

The Westport Police Department is committing to protecting children from motorists who disregard the law, especially around school zones and bus stops where students congregate. We urge commuters to

allow for extra time as they will be sharing the roads with school buses making frequent stops, as well as children who will be walking and/or biking to school. Please remain vigilant around school zones, bus

stops and school buses. We all have a responsibility to make sure children are able to travel to and from school safely.

A list of suggestions for drivers, students and parents are listed below. Parents are urged to discuss these safety tips with their children and with young or inexperienced drivers in their home.

Drivers

 When backing into a roadway, watch out for children walking or bicycling to school.

 When driving in neighborhoods with school zones, watch out for young people who may be thinking about getting to school, but may not be thinking of getting there safely.

 Slow down. Watch for children walking in the street, especially if there are no sidewalks in the neighborhood.

 Slow down. Watch for children playing and congregating near bus stops.

 Be alert. Children arriving late for the bus may dart into the street without looking for traffic.

 Learn and obey the school bus laws in your state. Learn the “flashing signal light system” thatschool bus drivers use to alert motorists of pending actions:

 Yellow flashing lights indicate that the bus is preparing to stop to load or unload children. Motorists should slow down and prepare to stop their vehicles.

 Red flashing lights and extended stop arms indicate that the bus has stopped and that children are getting on or off. Motorists on both sides of the roadway must stop their cars and wait until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop sign is withdrawn, and the bus begins moving before they can start driving again.



Children

 Get to the bus stop at least five minutes before the bus is scheduled to arrive.

 When the bus approaches, stand at least three giant steps (6 feet) away from the curb and line up away from the street.

 Wait until the bus stops, the door opens, and the driver says that it's okay before stepping onto the bus.

 If you have to cross the street in front of the bus, walk on the sidewalk or along the side of theroad to a point at least five giant steps (10 feet) ahead of the bus before you cross. Be sure that

the bus driver can see you, and you can see the bus driver.

 Use the handrails to avoid falls. When exiting the bus, be careful that clothing with drawstrings and book bags with straps do not get caught in the handrails or doors.

 Never walk behind the bus.

 Walk at least three giant steps away from the side of the bus.

 If you drop something near the bus, tell the bus driver. Never try to pick it up because the driver may not be able to see you

 Follow instructions given by school crossing guards. Do not cross until they have stopped traffic completely and have advised it is safe to cross.



Parents

 Teach children to follow these common sense practices to make school bus transportation safer.

This safety press release is made possible by: