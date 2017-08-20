Westport News : Community Service Corps

#WESTPORT CT- – Human Services Director Elaine Daignault has announced that applications for the fall 2017 session of the Community Service Corps are now available

The Community Service Corps is an after-school program available to Westport students in sixth, seventh and eighth grade. Student volunteers work one afternoon each week, Monday through Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m. At the end of the 10-week program, there is a wrap-up event at Toquet Hall where student volunteers are able to reflect on and discuss their experiences.

Registration forms are available in the Town of Westport website at (http://www.westportct.gov/index.aspx?page=90) and Toquet Hall website as well be available at the Department of Human Services office in Town Hall Room 200.

A copy of the student’s medical form must be submitted with the application.

Agency placement is made based on the student’s interests and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Contact Kevin Godburn, Youth Services Program Director, at 203-341-1155 or emailkgodburn@westportct.gov or Westport Department of Human Services at 203-341-1050 with any questions.

About Westport Youth Services:

Westport Youth Services is a division of the Department of Human Services dedicated to providing an enhanced quality of life for Westport youth and families through a variety of programs and services. Some of the opportunities available through Westport Youth Services include: Youth Advocacy, the Student Outreach Counselor, Positive Youth Development programs, Westport Mentor Program and after school/weekend programming at the Toquet Hall Teen Center.

