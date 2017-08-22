Westport News: Drug Charges

On April 11, 2017, officers responded to a South Compo Road address on a report of a disturbance. The resident believed the person on their porch, O’Keefe, had come from across the street and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance. Officers responded to the other address and located O’Keefe’s friend, Joshua Lindwall who also appeared under the influence of alcohol and narcotics based on his appearance.

Based on the condition of the two men, officers checked the residence to determine if anyone else was under the influence and needed medical attention. While checking the house, numerous bottles of alcohol were observed, as well as several pill bottles containing Hydrocodone and Oxycodone on the dining room table. A bag containing what appeared to be mushrooms was also located. Officers seized 2 grams of marijuana

that tested positive, 14 grams of psilocybin (mushrooms) which tested positive and 3 containers of prescription medications that belonged to the homeowner. An arrest warrant was submitted for O’Keefe.

On 08/18/2017, Ryan O’Keefe turned himself in on an active warrant stemming from this incident. He was charged with 21a-279(b) Possession of a Hallucinogenic drug. O’Keefe was released after posting $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk court on August 24 th . Lindwall was arrested for his involvement in this incident on August 8, 2017.

