Westport Police Need Your Help

The Westport Police Department is seeking the community’s help in identifying the woman pictured below. On August 9, 2017, the victim’s vehicle was entered by an unknown person while parked on Long Lots Road. Various credit cards were stolen from the victim’s purse and later used to make over $12,000 in fraudulent transactions in Trumbull, New Haven and Orange. Anyone who has information regarding the identity of this woman is asked to contact the Westport Police Detective Bureau at (203) 341-6080.