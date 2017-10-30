Bridgeport News: Shots Fired During Pursuit

7:14pm–#Bridgeport CT– Officers responded to 412 Summerfield Avenue on a report of a domestic/threatening incident. Police returned to the home around 8:25pm after it was reported the suspect was attempting to kick in her door. Police spokesperson Av Harris said at 8:37 officers engaged in pursuit with the suspect after doing a follow up at 42 Kent Avenue where the suspect might have gone to. During the pursuit of the officers reported shots fired. The suspect was detained at Sage and Barnum Avenue. Three ambulances were called to the scene, 2 for officers and 1 ambulance for the suspect. There is no report of what kind of injuries anyone sustained.