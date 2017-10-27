Bridgeport Police Update On Pizza Robbery Arrests

#Bridgeport News: On 10/26/2017 at approximately 17:02 hours, an armed robbery of a pizza delivery man occurred in front of 493 Brooks Street. There has been several of these types of robberies happening throughout the city and especially the east side. With the heads up police work along with determination of the Patrol Division, K-9 and the Robbery Squad three suspects were taken into custody last night shortly after the robbery occurred.

Three arrested by the Robbery Burglary Unit and they believe that they may be responsible for several recent robberies. Those arrested are: Talik Morris 9/16/1997, Johnny Barnes Jr 5/19/1997, and Anthony Clemons 9/9/1998.