Derby News: Truck Crashes Off Route 8 Onto Division Street

Reports say the driver had no pulse when first responders got to him but they were able to get one after working on him. He is in critical condition and on his way to Yale New Haven Hospital via Lifestar.
UPDATE: Additional reports say the truck ran off Route 8 onto Division Street off ramp.
Thank you Jay Lin for this photo!
11:40am–Avoid Derby and Route 8 if you can. A viewer sent in this photo of a truck and they say it crash onto Route 8 from Division Street near Route 8 exit 16. Another report is say Route 8 south on ramp. The highway is shutdown and extrication is in progress.