Fairfield News: Fairfield Cop Gives Out Candy

#Fairfield CT– I’m looking out my window for Trick or Treaters to visit my home when I spot a police car pull up next to my neighbor’s yard. I’m like what the heck I’m monitoring and didn’t hear anything for next door. It turned out to be Fairfield Police Officer Peck had stopped to deliver some candy to the kids that were there. At first I thought it was his kids because they were dressed as police officers! Not related at all, we all happened to be in the right place at the right time! Turns out officer Peck buys ten pounds of candy and distributes them until he runs out. Way to go!! How about some likes for him ?