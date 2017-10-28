Fairfield News: Fire At Maritime Motors

9:24am–#Fairfield CT–On Saturday morning at approximately 9:24 AM the Fairfield Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from Maritime Motors at 985 Post Road reporting the roof was on fire. The Fairfield Fire Department was immediately dispatched. An AMR ambulance that was in the area reported seeing fire and smoke coming from the roof. Upon arrival of the Fire Department, the first fire unit reported smoke and fire coming from the roof towards the rear of the building. Assistant Chief Schuyler Sherwood arrived on scene and assumed command.

The fire department rapidly initiated an attack on the fire from both the roof and interior areas of the building. All available on duty Fairfield Fire Department resources were required to control this fire. Assistance was requested to the scene from the Westport Department. The fire was placed under control at approximately 10:00 AM. There were no reported injuries at the scene. Assistant Chief Sherwood stated that “Maritime Motors is extremely fortunate that this fire occurred when the building was occupied and they were able to call 911 very quickly. Had this fire occurred at night, the outcome probably would have

been much different. This is another reminder of the importance of immediately dialing 911 when you think there is a problem” The building suffered moderate damage to the roof area. The Fire Marshal’s Office and Fairfield Building Department are conducting an investigation.