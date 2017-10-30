Fairfield Town Hall Flocked

#Fairfield CT– If you drove by town hall on the Old Post Road on Friday you would have noticed an invasion of pink on the front lawn. I contacted First Selectman Mike Tetreau who told me to contact the Park and Recreation Department. I called and was told the woman I needed to speak to went to lunch, I have not heard back from her by the end of day. So I looked up “You’ve Been Flocked” on Google and http://youvebeenflocked.com/

states” Flamingo flocking refers to a form of lawn greeting. It involves the placement of a “flock” of plastic pink flamingoes in someone’s yard. The flocking might be ordered by someone for placement in a friend or family member’s yard, as a practical joke, or to wish someone a happy birthday or celebrate some other special occasion”.

The signs indicated it benefited the Narma F. Priem Breast Care Center.