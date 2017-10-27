Stratford News: Narcan For First Responders

#Stratford CT–The Stratford Police Department has now deployed NARCAN as a result of the ongoing Opioid problems that have been wide spread across the state and country. The NARCAN nasal spray will not only give Officers an option to assist Fire and EMS personnel with overdose calls, it will also provide a level of protection for the Officers and other first responders who might come in contact with Fentanyl and its derivatives which pose a health risk to responders and investigators. The NARCAN kits have not only been provided for Officers but the K-9 Units also carry the drug in the event that a Police K-9 should come in contact with tainted narcotics. The Stratford Police Department worked in partnership with the Stratford Health Department, Fire Department and EMS to acquire, train and deploy the NARCAN kits.

(Stratford Police Press Release)