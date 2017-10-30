Westport Cop Recipient Of United States Attorney’s Community Policing Award

#Westport CT– The Westport Police Department is proud to announce Officer Ned Batlin is a recipient of the United States Attorney’s Community Policing Award. Officer Batlin is being recognized as an officer and community leader who has used the power of collaboration and partnership to make the Westport community safer. He was nominated by the Connecticut Police Chiefs as being an officer who embodies the best of community policing.

Over the course of his 16 year career, Officer Batlin has continuously worked to improve the relationship between the police and the community. He is a member of the Westport Youth Commission, which he was instrumental in creating. The Commission has held multiple events to bring police officers and kids together in a positive environment. After the Commission’s success, Officer Batlin pioneered the Westport

Police Youth Collaborative. This collaborative is a club for high school students and officers to work together on community service projects, team building and some instructional information about a career in law enforcement.

In the spring of 2017, Officer Batlin was the program coordinator for our first ever Westport Youth Citizens’ Police Academy. Officer Batlin has also been an instrumental member of our Community Policing Panel. He is the first patrol officer to be named President of the Police Athletic League in Westport. The Westport P.A.L. provides multiple organized sports for boys and girls as well as host of other community

based programs. In addition to coaching football and lacrosse coach at the youth and high school level, many young children know him as “Officer Friendly” who has spoken to their classes about what a police officer is and stranger danger. Officer Batlin has also sat on the Norwalk / Westport Juvenile Review Board, a diversionary program for juveniles, since its inception. Most importantly, Officer Batlin has forged many strong, positive relationships in the community from the programs listed here, as well as his many years on patrol.

The award ceremony was held at the United States Attorney’s Office in New Haven at three o’clock on October 25 th . First selectman Jim Marpe extended his congratulations to Officer Batlin and stated, “Officer Batlin has set the standard for community policing in Westport.” Congratulations to Officer Batlin on receiving this prestigious award and thank you for all of your hard work to strengthen the relationship between the Westport Police Department and the community of Westport.