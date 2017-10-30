Wild Willy Turns Himself In

On September 26 th 2017 the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau released photos of a male subject who was involved in several incidents involving public indecency at Jennings Beach. With the help of media outlets and the public, the male subject was identified. That identification led to a thorough investigation into William J. Connelly who had several previous incidents in other towns involving public indecency.

William J. Connelly 01-19- 56, of Newtown CT, turned himself in to the Fairfield Police Department today on charges from three separate incidents of Public Indecency. Connelly was charged with one count of Risk of Injury to a Minor, 53-21, three counts of Breach of Peace 2 nd Degree, 53a-181, and three counts of Public Indecency, 53a-186. He was released on a $10,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior

Court on November 7 th , 2017.