Aquarion Water Company Warns Customers of Imposter Phone Call Scam

#BRIDGEPORT, CONN – November 2, 2017 – Aquarion Water Company is warning customers about a phone call scam, where an imposter is identifying themselves as Aquarion Water Company.  The imposter leaves a phone number for the customer to call back to make a water bill payment or pay a fine for tampering with their water meter. The only valid Aquarion Customer Service Center numbers are 1-800-732-9678 and 203-445-7310.

 

Any customers that receive a similar call should immediately contact their local police department.

 

Anyone who has further questions or would like to confirm their account status may contact Aquarion’s  Customer Service Center at 1-800-732-9678.

 

