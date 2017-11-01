Bridgeport Cops Arrest Barbershop Murder Suspect After Pursuit

#Bridgeport CT– Last night, Mark Christian (DOB: 1/7/85) was apprehended by members of the Patrol Division after a vehicle pursuit that stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Hours later, detectives arrested Christian and charged him in the October 14th, 2017, fatal shooting of Deon Rodney. Rodney had been working as a barber at the Just Right Cutz barber shop at 500 Park Avenue when Christian and another man robbed a patron in the parking lot of the shop. After the robbery, they attempted to attack the man again. When Rodney attempted to stop one of the attackers, who was armed with a handgun, the other one, Christian, shot and killed him. The investigation will continue until the second perpetrator is apprehended. Christian is charged with Murder, Felony Murder, Conspiracy to commit Robbery in the First Degree, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, and Reckless Endangerment. He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond. Great work by all officers and detectives that worked on this case led by Detective Heanue.