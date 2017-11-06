Bridgeport Gets New Health Director

#Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Joe Ganim and Health Director Maritza Bond have appointed Adiba Geeti as the new Medical Director for the City of Bridgeport. Geeti brings extensive knowledge of the medical field as she is an internist right here in Bridgeport. She is a graduate of Dhaka Medical College, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and has completed her residency at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury, and her pulmonary fellowship in Bridgeport Hospital.

“Adiba Geeti will be an amazing addition to our administration, we are very fortunate to have her on our team. Adiba brings valuable experience in the medical field, and a conscious understanding of the community” said Mayor Ganim.

Health Director Maritza Bond spoke to some of Dr. Geeti’s abilities, “She has spent several years working to better the community through public health education, prevention of transmissible diseases and many other issues. She clearly enjoys the work that she does, and we are all eager to see the wonderful projects she will accomplish in her time with us.”

“I am ready to embark on this exciting ride with the city of Bridgeport,” said Geeti. “I am committed to the citizens of this community, and putting my best foot forward to evoke positive change in the health of Bridgeport residents. We will seek public input and we are looking for the best ideas for how to promote positive medical practices. I thank both Mayor Ganim and Bridgeport for this opportunity, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Adiba Geeti’s first official day as Bridgeport Medical Director was October 23, 2017.