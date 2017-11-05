Bridgeport News: “Flash” Fire

1:45pm– #Bridgeport CT– Firefighters respond to Grand Garage at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Madison Avenue. It was extinguished by employees prior to firefighter’s arrival. Wikipedia defines a flash fire as ” a sudden, intense fire caused by ignition of a mixture of air and a dispersed flammable substance such as a solid (including dust), flammable or combustible liquid (such as an aerosol or fine mist), or a flammable gas.

