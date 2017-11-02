Bridgeport News: Hooker School On Lock In Lock Out

Police UPDATE: On November 1, 2017 at approximately 11:11 p.m., Troop G personnel responded to the area of the Yankee Doodle Bridge on I95 in Norwalk for a report of a person who had possibly jumped from the bridge. The Norwalk Police and Fire Departments, Westport Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard utilized boats and attempted to locate this person but have been unsuccessful. Additionally, members of the State Police Dive Team responded to search the river. The search is active and will continue this morning. The identity of the person involved is being withheld at this time. The incident remains under investigation.

10:19am–#Bridgeport CT– Hooker School at Roger Williams Road is on lock-in/out due to a person calling in a suspicious person in the neighborhood possibly carrying a gun. This is out of an abundance of caution, there has been no further sightings on this person.

This news report is made possible by: