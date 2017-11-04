UPDATE from Norwalk Police: On November 4, 2017, at 2:04am, officers patrolling Wall Street were flagged down by an employee of Market Bistro and Bar at 64 Wall Street. The employee stated a female had

been shot inside the bar. Officers entered the location and located a twenty eight-year-old female suffering from a single gunshot wound to the torso. According to witnesses, the suspect fled the scene after the assault. Responding officers searched the area for the suspect however, he was not located. Norwalk Hospital Emergency Medical Service transported the female victim to the Norwalk Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Norwalk Detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. Detectives are asking for anyone with any information to contact them at 203-854-3011. Anonymous

tips can be left at any of the below contacts. Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111 Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)

2:05am–#Norwalk News: Person shot at 64 Wall Street. Police are looking for a short black male wear blue and black clothing who fled on foot.

This news report is made possible by: