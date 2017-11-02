Stratford News: Heroin Arrest

On 11-01- 2017 Anthony Velez age 25 of Bridgeport was arrested in connection with the sales of HEROIN and other illegal narcotics in the Town of Stratford. Following an investigation spanning several months Narcotics Investigators with the assistance from Bridgeport ESU took Velez into custody after serving a search warrant at his home address and two other stash house locations.

Velez was found to be in possession of Heroin, Crack Cocaine, Illegal Prescription Pills and Marijuana. Approximately $15,000 dollars in currency was seized.

Velez was charges with the following;

21a-278(b) Possession with Intent to sell (Heroin)

21a-278(b) Possession with Intent to sell (Crack Cocaine)

21a-277(c) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in Drug Factory Situation

21a-278a(b) Possession with Intent to sell within 1500'of School

21a-279a Illegal Possession of Narcotics (Oxycodone Hydrochloride)

21a-279c Illegal Possession of a Controlled Substance (Alprazolam)

21a-108 Illegal Obtaining or Supplying of Drugs

21a-257 Failure to keep Narcotic Drug in Original Container

53-21 Risk of Injury to a Minor

Veles was held on a total of $750,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport

Court on 11-09- 2017.