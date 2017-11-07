Trumbull Officer Receives US Attorney Award

#Trumbull Police Officer Timothy Fedor was recently honored for his professional

achievements when he was presented with the CT U.S. Attorney’s Community Policing

Award. Fedor was one of only twenty-nine (29) Connecticut officers who received the

award during the ceremony on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 in New Haven.

The awards were presented by the local U.S. Attorney’s office to recognize the

innovative and creative methods that are developed by local police officers in their daily

work in order to create a meaningful bond with the community.

Deirdre M. Daly, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut, who presided over the

ceremony in her final days in office, said, “Our honorees represent the very best in

community policy. Today we applaud them and we thank them for their dedicated and

invaluable service. They have made lasting and purposeful contributions to ensuring

that our State is a safer and more secure place to live.”

Fedor, who has sixteen (16) years with the Trumbull Police Department has served in a

number of assignments, and has been instrumental in launching several new programs,

all in an effort to serve the community. Among his accomplishments:

He is the police department’s training officer for all state mandated training

requirements and is a state certified Emergency Medical Services Instructor. He

teaches police, fire and EMS personnel in emergency medical care procedures.

He serves as the medic for the regional SWAT team.

He started the department’s cadet program in 2002 and continues to serve as the

lead advisor. The program educates teenage residents on a variety of topics

through weekly meetings and encourages good work and life skills. The group

leads an annual “Toys-for-Tots” donation drive during the holiday season and

assists the regular police force with all large scale events in the town.

He was previously assigned as a School Resource Officer (SRO) at Trumbull

High School and continues to liaison with school administrators and business

leaders for public safety events, health fairs, career planning, and crime

prevention presentations.

He is a founding board member for the Trumbull Partnership Against Underage

Drinking (TPAUD) for the past eleven (11) years, a group that works with parents

and teachers to develop training and strategies to combat the dangers of alcohol

and drug abuse in the town.

He leads the department’s “Drug Give Back” with the DEA, which provides

residents the opportunity to turn in their unused prescription drugs. This is in

addition to the drug drop off bin located in the police department lobby. These

programs annually collect hundreds of pounds of discarded prescription drugs,

preventing them being abused by others.

“I’m proud and honored to have Officer Fedor as a member of our police department,

and I commend him on his tremendous accomplishments with community policing. This

award is well deserved for his efforts and dedication to the department and the

residents of our town,” said Trumbull Police Chief Michael Lombardo.