#Westport CT– On 10/24/17, officers were dispatched to a report of an indecent exposure. The victim was checking her mail when a neighbor, identified as John Blackman, exited his residence wearing only a blanket. He commented to the female before opening the blanket exposing his genitals. Blackman was taken into custody and charged with 53a-186 Public Indecency. He was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court.