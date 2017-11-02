Westport Police Officers Participate in No Shave Events

#Westport, CT– You may see some of our officers looking more dapper than usual. This is because, for the third year in a row, members of the Westport Police Department are participating in “No Shave November.” No Shave November is a web-based, non-profit organization devoted to growing cancer awareness and raising funds to support cancer prevention, research, and education. For the month of November, members of the Westport Police Department are granted modified grooming standards in order to grow beards to donate to this cause. In order to participate, police officers made a donation of $50.00 each.

Chief Koskinas said, “Participating in “Men Wear Pink” for the month of October and attending several American Cancer Society events, afforded me the opportunity to meet so many people that have supported cancer treatment and research efforts or personally suffered from the disease. It only motivated us to bring more attention to the cause.” Last year, the Westport Police Department initiative was able to raise $3,175.00 for colorectal cancer research and Homes for Hope, surpassing their goal of $2,500.00. Following “No Shave November,” officers will attend a “Shave Off” event at H Salon in Fairfield. For additional questions regarding the department’s participation in “No Shave November,” contact Officers Brendan Fearon or David Scinto.