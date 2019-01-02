Westport News: Might Be Fruitcake

#Westport, CT- On 01/02/2019 at approximately 8:30am, Westport Police and Fire were dispatched to a Riverside Avenue address for a report of a suspicious package, which was emitting a foul odor. The package had been received on 12/31/2018, but not open until this morning. The building was temporarily evacuated. No one who handled the package prior to arrival of emergency services reported any illness or required medical treatment. The Fairfield County Hazardous Incident Response Team also responded to assist. The Stamford Bomb Squad was summoned to the scene and was able to determine the package did not contain an explosive device. The incident remains under investigation by the Westport Police Department Detective Bureau in conjunction with the United States Postal Inspection Service.

