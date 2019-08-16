Westport News: Now For Something Totally Different

On Monday July 15, 2019 a victim reported to police that he had been the victim of what he believed was some type of identity theft. This victim explained that he had been attempting to purchase a new vehicle which he was told was in high demand and was referred by a dealership to a company belonging to Duane Berkey for help in locating it. The victim met with Berkey who agreed to attempt to locate the desired vehicle for him. Berkey did ultimately locate the vehicle for the victim at a dealership within the state of Illinois.

At a point prior to the conclusion of the transaction, the victim attempted to contact this dealership directly by telephone with an inquiry. In the course of speaking with employees of that dealership, it was explained to the victim that they did not recognize his voice despite believing that they had multiple prior conversations with him. At this time it was learned that someone had apparently been representing himself as the victim while negotiating terms of the deal for the vehicle. Through investigation it was determined that individual who had been making these prior calls was Berkey, who had allegedly been impersonating the victim through various means of communication.

In a subsequent interview with Berkey he explained that he had in fact portrayed himself as the victim during negotiations in order to attempt to get him the best deal on the vehicle that he sought. He told officers that he had done so because many dealerships do not like to do business with lease brokers. This ruse apparently included setting up fake accounts using the victim’s name. An arrest warrant was sought and granted for Berkey charging him with 53a-130 Criminal Impersonation. Bond for these charges was court set at $5,000.00.

On Wednesday August 13, 2019 Duane Berkey came to police headquarters to turn himself in on this outstanding warrant for his arrest. Berkey posted his bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on this charge at Norwalk Superior Court on the morning of Thursday August 22, 2019.

This press release was made possible by: