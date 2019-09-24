Westport News: Disorderly Conduct

On Sunday September 22, 2019 at approximately 10:04pm, officers responded to a Westport residence on a complaint of a disturbance. The victim reported that she and Michael Mraz had been verbally arguing all weekend over a dog and the ending of their relationship. On this date, Mraz had apparently become extremely belligerent and had been cursing at the victim. This verbal argument escalated to a point where the victim attempted to lock herself in a room of the residence to avoid further contact with Mraz. The victim alleged that upon doing so, Mraz began attempting to pry open the door before ultimately kicking and breaking it in order to gain access to the room.

Mraz was placed under arrest by responding officers and transported to Westport Police headquarters. He was charged with a violation of 53a-182 Disorderly Conduct. Bond was set at $1000.00 which Mraz was unable to post. He was transported to Norwalk Superior Court on the morning of Monday September 23, 2019 for arraignment.

