Norwalk News: Boat Burglary

On May 26, 2020 the Norwalk Police Marine Unit began investigating a burglary to a boat moored outside of Sheffield Island. Witnesses observed unauthorized people on the boat and believed they had stolen property from it. During the investigation, officers determined that Nizet, Nash, and Odonnel were suspects in this case. On May 28, 2020, the suspects came to the Norwalk Police Marine Base and returned property stolen from the boat consisting of an anchor, lift rafts and other miscellaneous items valued at over $2,000. These items were returned to the sailboat by officers. Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Officer Matt Nyquist at the Marine Unit.

Arrested:

Felix Nizet ( DOB 8/10/01) of 345 Mill Hill Ter Southport, CT

Everett Nash (DOB 5/11/01) of 161 Sherwood Dr Southport, CT

Declan ODonnel (DOB 5/29/01) of 630 Warner Hill Rd in Southport

Charges:

Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree

Larceny in the Sixth Degree

Conspiracy to commit Larceny in the 6th Degree

Bond: parties were issued a misdemeanor summons and released on a promise to appear.

This press release was made possible by: