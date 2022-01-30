Westport News: Sexual Assault

#Westport CT–On August 2, 2021, the Westport Police Detective Bureau began to investigate a reported sexual assault which took place at a Westport residence. The complainant stated that on August 1, 2021, he was visiting with a friend who was identified as Cameron Kassees. The complainant alleged that during this visit he was sexually assaulted by Mr. Kassees.



An extensive investigation was conducted which included multiple interviews and the execution of search warrants. Based upon the results of the investigation, a warrant for Mr. Kassees’s arrest was completed and signed by a Superior Court Judge.



On the evening of January 26, 2022, Mr. Kassees turned himself in at the Westport Police Department. Per the warrant, he was charged with Sexual Assault in the Second Degree. Mr. Kassees was released after posting a $2,500.00 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at Stamford Superior Court on February 4, 2022.